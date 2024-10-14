Live
Just In
Miss Universe AP Chandana Jayaram Inaugurates Vastram by Singhanias at Gachibowli
Hyderabad: Miss Universe Andhra Pradesh 2024 Chandna Jayaram Inaugurated the Vastram by Singhania’s first Showroom at The Platina, Gachibowli, from the rich legacy of Singhania’s, known for its luxury and pure handloom craftsmanship.
Speaking to media Chandana Jayaram said that, Vastram promises to blend commercial accessibility with fast fashion, offering a unique and inclusive shopping experience for everyone.
Vastram by Singhania’s Director and Fashion designer Sailesh Singhania said that, Vastram by Singhanias will showcase an extensive collection of fast fashion products. Shoppers can expect a delightful array of sarees, contemporary outfits, and a ready-to-wear collection, along with a wide range of fabrics tailored to meet diverse fashion needs.
Vastram aims to cater to all fashion lovers by providing a wide variety of stylish and affordable options, ensuring there’s something for everyone. The showroom is designed to seamlessly integrate everyone’s requirement into everyday wardrobes, offering both quality and affordability.