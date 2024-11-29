Nabha stuns with vintage glam

Actress Nabha Natesh, known for her roles in blockbusters like iSmart Shankar and Disco Raja, is making waves with her latest fashionable appearance. The star showcased a striking black-and-white mini dress featuring a dramatic boutique detail, perfectly blending vintage charm with a modern twist.

In a retro-inspired photoshoot, Nabha posed with a classic telephone, adding a playful touch to her chic look. Her outfit was complemented by black stockings, matching heels, a sleek high ponytail, and bold brown lipstick, creating an effortlessly stylish and sassy vibe.

On the work front, Nabha is set to captivate audiences in her upcoming films, Swayambhu and Nagabandham. With her undeniable charm and evolving style statements, the actress continues to be a favorite among fans, who are eagerly anticipating her next on-screen performances. Nabha’s blend of fashion and talent keeps her firmly in the spotlight.