Neha Dhupia Turns Modern-Day Bride For Femina Magazine Cover Page

Neha Dhupia… This lady always surprises us with her amazing social media posts. She always manages to look awesome while she steps out and makes us go gaga over her with her awesome glam tales.

This time too, we immediately fell for her beautiful 'Modern-Day' Bride avatar and just couldn't take off our eyes from her charming pic.

Neha Dhupia turned into a muse for Femina India magazine… She made us go jaw dropped with her beautiful image on the magazine cover page.

Neha shared the cover page on her Instagram account a couple of days ago and we were awestruck looking at her charming beauty… Have a look!

Neha looked magnificent in powder blue lehenga and made us stare at her continuously with her eye-catchy pose. She wore an off-shoulder plain blue cross-folded blouse and paired it with same coloured net lehenga. The golden embroidery with pearls and motifs on the lehenga was just awesome and added enough hype to her bridal attire.This magazine will go on with the title Femina Brides with Cover Girl Neha Dhupia… This will be the Summer Supreme as it is April month release of Femina India.Here is the complete picture of her awesome attire! She went with a statement choker and left her hands and ears with no ornaments letting the choker do the magic. The messy bun with flowy bangs made us fall for her instantly. This B-Town diva went with enough makeup adding brown lipstick and smoky eyes.