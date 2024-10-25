Live
- Nigerian military killed at least 140 gunmen in past week: Official
- David Warner’s lifetime leadership ban overturned by Cricket Australia
- Loan limit under PM Mudra Yojana raised to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh
- Time is ripe to join India's growth story: PM Modi tells German biz delegation
- Essar Group appoints Manu Kapoor as Group Chief of Public Policy and Corporate Affairs
- Tensions Rise at Telangana Secretariat as Constables' Families Protest
- Dyson Big Ball™ Launches in India: The Most Powerful Corded Vacuum with 5-Year Warranty
- How AI can help you check your calories during festive season binge eating
- Bandi Sanjay Accuses Congress, BRS of Neglecting Musi River’s Revival
- Vishal Mishra set to make his UK concert debut
Just In
Nia Sharma makes waves at Phi Phi Island getaway
Nia Sharma is making waves once again, this time with her breathtaking vacation photos from Phi Phi Island.
Nia Sharma is making waves once again, this time with her breathtaking vacation photos from Phi Phi Island. The talented actress has been sharing a series of stunning snapshots that have her fans in awe. In her latest post, Nia can be seen donning a striking blue monokini that perfectly highlights her toned figure. Pairing the chic swimwear with trendy black sunglasses, she effortlessly exudes elegance and sophistication during her tropical adventure.
Exploring the picturesque island, Nia strikes a variety of captivating poses, radiating confidence and playful charm. Her infectious smile and radiant energy are the perfect complements to the stunning scenery, adding an extra layer of allure to her vacation shots.
It’s no surprise that Nia’s fans are going wild over these images. Her effortless blend of beauty, style, and adventurous spirit solidifies her status as a fashion icon, while her tropical getaway highlights her versatility and appeal both on and off the screen.