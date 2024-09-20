Live
- Adani Energy Solutions to see 20 pc CAGR revenue growth with over 100 pc upside for stock
- $1.3 trillion opportunity for EV revolution in emerging Asia, India holds the future: Report
- 1st Test: Bumrah, Jadeja & Siraj strike as India reduce Bangladesh to 112/8
- A Quick View of Lung Cancer Causes, Symptoms, Treatments, and Preventions
- 'Politics is filled with poison today’: Priyanka Gandhi slams govt response to Kharge's letter on threats to Rahul Gandhi
- 4 crore members in 18 days: BJP’s membership drive achieves new milestone
- Grundfos Unveils Innovative Pumping Solutions for a Sustainable Future at Industry End-User Fair 2024
- Harley’s Fine Bakery Sets Sights on Global Expansion
- LIC MF launches new manufacturing fund, NFO available till Oct 4
- Enough is enough, says Elon Musk over US FAA fining SpaceX ‘for trivia’
Just In
Priya Prakash Varrier blends tradition with modern flair
Actress Priya Prakash Varrier, widely known for her captivating looks, has once again set social media abuzz with her latest Instagram post.
Actress Priya Prakash Varrier, widely known for her captivating looks, has once again set social media abuzz with her latest Instagram post. The starlet looked absolutely breathtaking in a cream-colored silk saree, paired with a sleeveless blouse and complemented by a golden necklace, a retro-style nose ring, and traditional bangles. Her hair, styled in a classic retro bun with a delicate flower tucked in, added a timeless elegance to her overall appearance.
Priya’s flawless styling beautifully merged elegance and sensuality, showcasing her fashion-forward choices and effortless grace.
With her poised demeanor and radiant look, Priya exuded confidence, leaving fans mesmerized by her impeccable sense of style. Unsurprisingly, the post has garnered immense attention, with fans flooding the comment section, praising her stunning appearance.