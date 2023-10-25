Priya Saggi The newly crowned 'Queen of the world' receives a thundering welcome

In a heart-pounding crescendo, Priya Saggi's relentless dedication over the course of a year culminated in her triumphant claim to the title 'Queen of the World' at the 2023 Mrs Queen of the World India pageant. The dazzling evening was graced with the presence of Bollywood luminaries, including Neha Dhupia and Bhumi Pednekar, who added an extra layer of stardust to her victory. As the reigning queen, Priyanka Bajaj Sibal, gracefully passed the crown to Priya Saggi.



But the real magic began at the airport, where Priya's return was nothing short of a triumphant homecoming. Cheers, tears, and a resounding chorus of admirers filled the air, marking the profound love and pride that surrounded her. Friends, family, and devoted fans gathered, their hearts brimming with joy for their beloved queen.

In the realm of storytelling, Priya's name is synonymous with brilliance. Her words, whether gracing the silver screen or weaving tales for the digital realm, have left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences across the nation. This year, she added yet another chapter to her remarkable journey as an accomplished author. But her accomplishments don't end there. Her unshakable belief in the power of words led to the initiation of the Heal through Words project, providing a sanctuary where individuals find solace and their voices through storytelling.

Priya Saggi, with her triumphant victory and her year-long journey of hard work, stands as a radiant symbol of hope for all the women out there, kindling the flames of passion and inspiring countless dreams.