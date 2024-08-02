‘Rang Mahal’: Where Contemporary Design Meets Traditional Craftsmanship

Celebrated international designers, Falguni Shane Peacock, kick started their 20-year anniversary with the grand finale of FDCI’s Hyundai India Couture Week 2024 in association with Reliance Brands with the unveiling of their latest collection ‘Rang Mahal’, along with a showcase of finest collections from India’s largest retail jewellery brand- Tanishq, an epitome of design differentiation & craftsmanship. The ‘Rang Mahal’ collection was presented in collaboration with Swadesh, a brand that champions India’s rich textile heritage and artisanal craftsmanship. The event displayed Tanishq’s exquisite collections, harmoniously blended with Falguni Shane Peacock’s latest collection, beautifully merging the contemporary design aesthetics with the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship, bringing to the fore, the talent and skill of Indian artisans and weavers.

Falguni Shane Peacock X Swadesh

Falguni Shane Peacock and Swadesh have collaborated to create a unique capsule collection displaying a range of exquisite sarees. These sarees feature textile-led crafts such as Kanjivaram silks, renowned for their luxurious texture and intricate motifs, woven with real gold and silver zari threads. The collection is distinguished by the FSP monogram woven into the saree and dupatta borders, making them truly one-of-a-kind weaves. In addition, the capsule includes Banarasi brocade lehengas and Chikankari, seamlessly combined with Falguni Shane Peacock’s signature flourishes. This is the first time the designers have worked with Indian weaves and textiles, highlighting the unparalleled skill and craftsmanship of indigenous weavers.

The grand finale featured the Best of Diamonds by Tanishq, the recently launched ‘Enchanted Trails’ collection, which is a work of art, featuring rare and real diamond creations that redefine glamour and style. The collection draws inspiration from the intricate beauty of the exotic nature, incorporating elements that reflect the elegance of flowing rivers, interplay of light and water, the allure of blooming flowers, the graceful movement of branches, and the whispers of lush forest foliage. The collection showcases the dance of boats gliding through serene streams, echoing the poetry of nature’s tranquillity. Additionally, the classic high jewellery line, Ethereal Wonders collection dazzled the ramp with rare stones such as aquamarine, tanzanite, pastel tourmalines, rare citrines, and statement pieces with emeralds and sapphires, making it one of Tanishq’s rarest of rare collections.

Tanishq’s Exotic India collection featured intricate Vilandi Jadau designs crafted in Bikaner, Victorian Polki necklaces adorned with uncut Polkis, and regal Rajwada Kundan necklaces. Each piece told a story of grandeur, merging traditional artistry with modern elegance. Tanishq also presented timeless Chikankari work, mesmerizing Picchwai work, opulent Zardosi, and dazzling Polkis, all handcrafted with meticulous attention to detail. The vibrant Meenakari art and captivating inlay work, featuring Chalcedony centerpieces, added a splash of color. Empowering the modern woman with timeless elegance and contemporary charm, the collections celebrates her unique journey, illuminating every step with the brilliance she deserves.

“Rang Mahal” by Falguni Shane Peacock is an haute couture collection inspired by the regal and dreamy aspects of India’s royal heritage. ‘Rang Mahal’ or “Palace of Colours,” draws from fifty iconic elements of India’s rich history: grand palaces, lavish lifestyles, and exquisite craftsmanship. Luxurious silks, rich velvets, and intricate embroideries evoke the splendor of royal courts. Each piece is a tribute to the timeless elegance and sophistication of India’s royal heritage, crafted by master artisans who carry the legacy of their ancestors.

This collection celebrates the rich diversity and vivid hues defining our culture and tradition, drawing inspiration from India’s majestic symbols: resplendent parrots and peacocks, serene swans, powerful horses and elephants, magnificent tigers, mystical palaces, traditional diyas, the melodious sitar, the sacred banyan tree and peepal leaf, expressive mudras, fragrant roses, the spiritual conch, revered cows, intricate paisleys and Kashmiri thread work, the unparalleled Taj Mahal, and sparkling diamonds.

Pelki Tshering, Chief Marketing Officer, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd., shared her enthusiasm about the collaboration: “We are delighted to collaborate with Falguni Shane Peacock for the grand finale of India Couture Week 2024. For nearly three decades, Tanishq’s jewellery has celebrated and reflected the unique journey of today’s woman, who is grounded in tradition yet embraces a modern outlook. On this prestigious platform, we proudly showcase Tanishq’s legacy of craftsmanship and design excellence in gold, diamond, Polki a legacy that has been winning the hearts of millions of Indians.”

“We are thrilled to mark our 20th anniversary with the grand finale of FDCI’s Hyundai India Couture Week alongside Swadesh and Tanishq. Rang Mahal is more than just a collection; it is a homage to the artisans, the storytellers, and the custodians of our cultural legacy. Our collaboration with Swadesh brings forth the finest handwoven textiles, celebrating India’s rich artisanal heritage. As each model graces the runway, they carry with them the spirit of India’s past and the promise of its future, wrapped in the splendor of our cultural history, preserved and celebrated through fashion. Tanishq’s bespoke jewels resonate with our vision, and we eagerly look forward to unveiling our collection adorned with their exquisite creations. Join us as we celebrate the art of storytelling through the lens of haute couture, where every piece is a work of art. We extend our gratitude to Mr. Sunil Sethi and FDCI for their pivotal role in shaping this prestigious event into India’s foremost couture showcase.” says Falguni Shane Peacock.































