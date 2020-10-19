Rina Dhaka, Shivan & Naresh launch SS’21 collection

Designer Rina Dhaka says her latest collection 'Homage' is a gratitude to each person working with her - embroiderers, pattern cutters, fabric sources whom she calls the "invisible heroes".



She says it's an ode to those who are lost in the layers of larger-than-life runways and magnificent brick and mortar retail stores.

She launched the collection virtually on the final day of the digital edition of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2021 on Sunday.

"My LMIFW collection pays homage to their grit. It reflects on the fortitude, looking at adversity in the eye and yet marching on to a place which is 'home'. A metaphor for security, warmth and comfort. A nest, allegorical of how we all have done the same," said the designer.

The line-up consisted of mostly Indian silhouettes of kurta sets, ghararas, gowns and sarees. Dhaka has kept the colour palette between whites, ivories and nude and has used intricate hand embroidery that adds finesse to each of the pieces, apart from frills, feathers and sequins work.

Shivan and Narresh's '#Ana10mySeries' comprises five leisure wear -- swimwear, resort wear, cruise wear, safari and ski wear. The collection marks 10 years of the label in the industry. It is inspired by the cogwheels of the human anatomy and the techniques from the works of the artist Gustav Klimt who delineated the female body through the use of techniques like stippling, dashes and dots.