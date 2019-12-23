Rohan Pandya's Don't Get Serious is An Inspiration For All Aspiring Bloggers

Content Marketing is the latest trend on the top of the head of all marketers. Today, we are talking about one such person, who established the trend of content marketing and blogging in India. Rohan Pandya started his journey into blogging and Social Media World under the name of his brainchild, "Don't Get Serious".

It was the year of 2014 when Rohan was in his Masters of Business Administration. Rohan came to know about blogging and started researching about it! Very soon, he developed a keen interest in blogging and started Don't Get Serious.

While everyone else was in his class were busy enjoying their college days, Rohan was busy building his empire through blogging and sharing the latest updates with the fans. In the first few months, Don't Get Serious received a few thousand followers! The support from these fans was valuable in motivating Rohan to work with more dedication for Don't Get Serious.

However, the real problems started after completion of his Masters! While his parents were eager to see Rohan working in some organization after taking up a good job. Rohan was having some other plans to take forward his life. Hence, he has to try hard in order to convince his parents. Alas! They were not convinced.

Therefore, Rohan had to take up a corporate job. However, it didn't stop him to work for Don't Get Serious. While his entire day was spent in the office. He started spending his nights writing blogs and keeping his fans updated with the latest information.

Speaking about his journey, Rohan says,

"My life in the corporate job was extremely tough. I spent many nights without sleeping and continuously blogging. If you wish to make a name in your passion, it requires a lot of effort. There is not any short way on your road to success. Hence, you must refrain from taking any shortcuts in your life."

Meanwhile, because of his continuous efforts, he started getting back the results. Many of the leading brands viz. PayTM Mall, Amazon Prime, BYJUs, Leading TV Shows, E-Commerce Websites, etc. are in associations with Don't Get Serious.

On the other hand, the year of 2019 brought huge success for Don't Get Serious. In this year, Don't Get Serious is a proud social media partner for leading Hollywood Movies viz. Angel Has Fallen, 47 Meters Down, Rambo: Last Blood, Hustlers, Diego Maradona (Documentary), The Current War, Midway, 21 Bridges & The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi.

With all this success, Rohan and his Fan's expectations from Don't Get Serious is continuously increasing. There are many huge announcements and success upcoming for the entire Don't Get Serious family!

What will be your advice to aspiring bloggers? To this, Rohan replies,

"To the aspiring bloggers, I would suggest being passionate about their work. There are millions of blog posts published on the web on a daily basis. In order to stand out, it is necessary that your content is unique and exciting. Apart from that, Plagiarism is against our religion as a blogger. Therefore, you must refrain from it."

"Furthermore, I would also recommend doing a lot of research while writing blogs. Without proper research, you wouldn't be able to write a proper piece of article. Moreover, it is utmost essential to include facts and figures in the blogs. It will make people stick to your blog."

Later on, after spending 1.5 years on the job his Facebook Page Don't Get Serious started getting a lot of success, Rohan gave up on his corporate life and decided to give full time to his online community. As he was getting success, even his parents didn't stop him from pursuing his dreams!

What's next Rohan? When you ask him this question, Rohan proudly says,

"There is a lot more to come for the Don't Get Serious community. They are the real reason for our success. Therefore, we will continue writing and updating our fans with the latest information. Besides that, there are many more things coming up for our fans. We will continue serving them and providing them, what we are best at!"