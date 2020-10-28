Saundh unveils its latest campaign for the festive season

Saundh, the luxury everyday wear label for women, known for its amalgamation of unique design & contemporary silhouette unveils its latest campaign for the festive season 'The Stage'. This festive season, Saundh celebrates how women have come into their own in this pandemic.

Everyone has had a metaphorical stage with different roles to play. Rooted in tradition, modern in its appeal the brand appeals to the whimsical heart of modern India. This year has been one of change.

The collection focuses on festive silhouettes like sarees, shararas, lehengas, and even the occasional statement jacket. While Indian at heart, the brand takes inspiration in history from across the world. From decorative motifs from Uzbekistan to attire reminiscent of the sultanas of the Ottoman Empire; the clothes come alive to be put on a stage of their own.

The designs at Saundh are a metaphorical reminder of the subtleties of nature that evoke a sense of rawness and authenticity. Whether you are a young college going girl or a house maker, an entrepreneur or a woman in her late 50's, there is something for everyone at Saundh.

The brand resonates with every woman who is successful in her own right and comfortable in her own skin; rooted in their values and traditions but not firm or stagnant - evolving and ever expanding.

Segregated into different capsules, each represents a unique style and design element that has been crafted in consideration with the trends of the season. The collection details are as follows

Minerva

Inspired from Minerva, the Roman goddess of wisdom, this collection takes a cue from classical drapes in rich jewel tones to flatter the feminine shape and is just what you need to elevate your wardrobe. The collection has been done in natural crepe and bold jewel tones.

Mitrah

Symbolising the divinity of light and the strength of femininity, this collection done primarily in cotton silk & Chanderi features printed patchwork in bright psychedelic hues, while the embroidered motifs show scenes from the everyday life of the modern woman.

Suzandori

Inspired by the rich Suzani textile of Uzbekistan, with decorative motifs symbolizing fertility and joy, this collection will add the touch of luxe that your wardrobe needs. The collection prominently features organza jacquard in bright pastels

Shuddhi

Dive into the world of luxury with this eco printing inspired collection–vibrant hues, intricately handcrafted floral motifs, and buttery, translucent fabrics like chiffon, organza, and georgette, for the perfect festive wardrobe.

Nazm

Reminiscent of the attire of the sultanas of the Ottoman period–bold jewel tones adorned with gota–the collection is a poetic saga in festive tones of ochre, red, blue & ivory done in flowy Georgettes & organzas

Riwayat

Once patronized by the royals of Gujarat, Riwayat pays ode to the craft of Patola. With traditional motifs like parrots and elephants, this collection done in Raw silk in English pastels adds a splash of royalty to your contemporary style.

Shahmina

Taking a cue from the gorgeous woven rugs used in Turkish palaces, the collection represents rich colors, artistic patterns and ornate embellishments, for a luxurious addition to your festive wardrobe. The fabric used here includes Velvet and Pashmina.