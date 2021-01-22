Skirt trends that nailed 2020 and still continue

Skirts were, are, and will remain one of the most prized collections in the wardrobe of bold and beautiful. If you are bored of wearing traditional jeans or trousers, then skirts are here to give you the much-needed variety. Thankfully, designers are going beyond the traditional approach and creatively combining skirts with trousers to make it universal for all types of bodies. Fashion is all about the freedom to wear what you like the best, however, you should be very careful about body-to-skirt suitability.

Transparent mesh skirts

The spring and summer are all about openness and uncovering. Nothing works better than transparent mesh skirts to let legs feel the freshness. Oops, it isn't designed transparent to embarrass you. To make it complete, you should get a long blazer, trench-coat with a belt, or a tunic.

Leather skirts

Leather is evergreen and goes well for all types of occasions. Thankfully, designers are creatively adding patches, fringes, and rivets to make leather skirts trendy and glamorous. Be creative in your combination as leather pencil skirts are suitable for casual as well as formal business dressing. A simple T-shirt and blazer will make you stand out in any gathering.

Wrap skirts and asymmetry

If you are looking for something fresh and innovative, you should look for asymmetry on the skirts. The side cuts and diagonal cuts add fresh charm in your skirts. Be bold in your selection and go for contrast like shiny and metallic colours.

A-shaped skirts

This is all-time great for spring and summer collections. Checkered and neutral coloured skirts with matching blouse, blazer or sweater give you a perfect stylish contemporary look. You can opt for embroidered or straight skirts as well, as these are in vogue. You can play with your look with the right combination of shoes and glasses.

Tutu skirt

If you want to go bombastic and leave a deep impression in the party circle you should get tutu skirts matching your personality. This rock style tutu skirts are in trend as designers is replacing the traditional nylon with mesh pattern to make it bolder. You can wear tutu skirts with vibrant leather jackets and cowboy boots to look fabulous.

Frills and ruffles

This is most popular in all fashion circuits. The high-waist, tight hips, and flared hem with ruffles give you a glamorous look. It is all about the right combination of colours as ruffles and folds are getting normalised. However, you should choose it according to your body type as excessive ruffles could be challenging to manage.