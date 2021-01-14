Slay in black

Makar Sankranti is the first festival after the commencement of the New Year, and one of the rare kinds to be celebrated all over India in myriad forms. While varying sets of rituals and clothes mark this day for different communities, in Maharashtra, the most significant one is the practice of wearing black.

Here are festive looks in classic black that will bring out your fashionable side on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Black festive saree



If you are taking the ethnic route in terms of clothing, go for a dazzling black saree with a traditional pallu. A bright and colorful border with Zari or embroidery will bring out your demure best for an evening event. However, try to avoid heavy fabrics and opt for fluid options.

Black kurti



Got an important meeting at work on the day of Makar Sankranti? Don't let down your festive spirit. Wear the colour of the occasion in the form of a plain, black kurta and white palazzos to exude understated elegance.

Black workwear saree



Wear a saree to office for a graceful, ethnic look to kick start the Sankranti celebrations. However, if you don't prefer all-black, flaunt traditional patchwork, embroidery or prints with a hint of black to stay true to the occasion.

Black cape



Not a fan of ethnic? Take the fusion route and flaunt your stylish side in a black cape. Throw in a full or knee-length cape over a top or dress. Complete the look in sparkling statement jewelry.

Ethnic black dress



Dazzle in the evening of Makar Sankranti wearing an ethnic dress featuring shimmering embellishments on a black base. Keep it light and flowy in a fashionable dress.