Sobhita Dhulipala’s Exquisite Engagement Saree Stuns in Pastel Peach

Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement saree was a breathtaking embodiment of traditional elegance with a contemporary twist. For this significant occasion, Sobhita chose to don a stunning saree designed by the renowned Manish Malhotra, known for his exquisite craftsmanship and luxurious designs.

The Saree Design

The saree featured a delicate pastel peach hue, radiating a soft, romantic charm that perfectly suited the intimate nature of the engagement ceremony. Crafted from luxurious silk, the saree was adorned with intricate golden borders that added a regal touch to the ensemble. The rich texture of the silk combined with the detailed embroidery created a timeless look, making the saree an ideal choice for the occasion.

How Sobhita Styled Her Look

Sobhita paired the saree with a matching blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline, which added a modern edge to the traditional attire. Her choice of accessories was nothing short of opulent, as she opted for elaborate gold jewellery, including a multi-layered necklace, stacked bangles, and statement jhumka earrings. These accessories complemented the golden accents of the saree, enhancing the overall royal appearance.

Her makeup was flawlessly executed, with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a subtle stroke of kajal, blushed cheeks, and a luminous highlighter contributing to a radiant glow. She finished the look with a nude lipstick shade, a classic black bindi, and a bun adorned with orange flowers, completing her ensemble with an elegant yet striking presence.

Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement saree was not just a piece of clothing but a reflection of her personal style—graceful, sophisticated, and rooted in tradition, yet with a touch of modern flair.