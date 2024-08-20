Socialite Bina Mehta Inaugurates D sons patola art Exhibition at Banjara Hills

Socialite Bina Mehta formally Inaugurated A 9 -day D sons patola art Exhibition at Labels Pop -up space, Road no1, opp : Taj krishna, Banjara Hills. “It’s glad to see various apparel, particularly Patola art saris, designer ware products to be showcased in city under one roof’’. The expo offers a range of varieties including Patola, Bandhani, Paithani, zari kota, Kashmiri, Kanjivaram, chanderi, banarasi, emmadi silver jewellery also.

“Main social objective of the patola art exhibition was to promote weavers and encourage and provide a market to the handloom industry. Through these exhibitions, we have been able to create good market for the weavers” said D sons patola art expo organizer Bhavin Makwana.



The collection has Rajkota saris, patola dupatta, patola shawls, single patan saris, single patola duppata, patan patola saris and dupatta, silk tissue patola are other highlights. Silk Saree Weavers, Silk Co-operative Societies showcasing their products, from different states States thought india.

The exhibition will be on till 27th August 2024.