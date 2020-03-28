Stay at home with fashion

Fashion is something that can help lift up one's mood instantly so why not use it as a coping mechanism during these quarantine days.

For some women, fashion is all about looking stylish whereas fashion is all about comfort for others.

Here are four ways you can stay at home and yet be fashionable:

Dress for the best

A dress, even though a single piece of clothing makes up for the perfect outfit! Grab your favourite cotton dress, accessorise it with your favourite earrings and you are good to go.

Loose kurtas for the win

You want to be comfortable while working from home and what gives more comfort than a loose, easy-breezy kurta! So what are you waiting for? Wear all those kurtas you have been hoarding for years, now is the time!

It's all about the colour

Wear bright colours like yellow, red or even orange to brighten up your day.

Colours have a deep meaning and dull colours can really affect your mood. So take out the brightest coloured piece from your wardrobe today!

Co-ordinate

Co- ord sets are the hottest thing in the market right now and give you an edgy and complete look. It can be a stripe on stripe or colour on colour but you can never go wrong with a Co- ord set for sure!

(The writer is a co-founder of Raisin, a contemporary fashion label launched by Bhumi Pednekar for the modern age women)