Styling & fashion tips for women over 30

Before you begin contemplating all that you possess or experience your closet, look at a portion of these design tips and tricks on what you should 'forget and forgive' and what you should confidently replace them with, in your 30s. Prepared to enter the adult universe of style and investigate the stunning choices in garments for ladies in their 30s? Here is the list...

♦ Replace bright colours with lighter colours like pastel pink, white, lavender or aqua blue. Such hues look sleek and smooth and will assist you with including the ideal style remainder in your look. Wear them with brilliant lipsticks and you'll wind up looking unpretentious yet hot simultaneously.

♦ Go for Sheath and move dresses - which complement your curves, perfectly and serenely! Be it a brunch, formal occasion or an evening gathering, nothing talks more exquisitely than this style statement.

♦ It's time to 'button' it up with chic shirts. They make you look savvy and perfect, and prepared to take on the world. You can either fold them inside your pants or a pencil skirt or pair it up with a cheeky little coat.

♦ Go for flare it up with splendid, Anarkali Kurti dresses. Pair them with a clear dupatta or beautification studs.

♦ You can never have enough high-abdomen pants in your storeroom. They'll go with pretty much every adornment or top and look stylish AF.

♦ Pencil skirts and blouses. 'Cause let's face it. No matter how sexy you may look, it's always better to opt for something more sophisticated and glamorous. Plus, pencil skirts are so flattering on our curves.

♦ Say goodbye to those extremely ripped/distressed jeans. Opt for double-shaded jeans and pair them up with colourful tops for a sweet and sassy look.

♦ Maxi dresses or colourful kaftans should be your new best friends in summers. They're loose, figure-flattering and look absolutely beautiful!

♦ Comfortable pumps and platform heels. Not only do these 'complete' every outfit perfectly but make you feel 10 times more confident.

♦ Nothing seems classier than a good-quality, handbag. It adds the perfect little charm to your overall look and a hint of sophistication.