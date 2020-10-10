Styling your kanaftan dresses

A kaftan or caftan is a variant of the robe or tunic, and has been worn in a number of cultures around the world for thousands of years and is of Asiatic origin. A very stylish piece of dress to be adorned on a regular day or on an occasion, kaftan adds a classy touch to your look.

Today, rather than going for the traditional embroidered salwar suits, women opt for style statement dresses, be it Indian or western. Here are a few ways to style your kaftans

Kaftan with palazzos

A classic Indian style of wearing a kaftan is with a pair of palazzos. The loose and comfortable kaftan when worn with palazzos looks beautiful and adds to the elegance of your attire. If you opt for solid colors or lacey designs keep the jewellery low. You can wear a nice necklace and ear studs to look classy. Or else, if you have a pair of printed kaftan and palazzos, go for just simple earrings and a clutch.

Kaftan with shorts

To create a modern and sophisticated look, team a kaftan with your favourite denim shorts and look fabulous. Ripped shorts also look great with a paisley print kaftan and some boho-chic accessories, like a bracelet and earrings.

Kaftan jacket

Pick your favourite tank, jeans and a kaftan jacket for an evening party to become a fashionista. These jackets are available in various lengths so you can choose the one that fits perfectly for the event. And if you want to keep one for regular wear, choose a waist length kaftan jacket.

Kaftan with leggings

The best way to dress stylishly for office is to pair kaftan with leggings. A classic way of styling kaftan is with leggings. You can pair kaftan of various styles and lengths with a pair of leggings to look gorgeous and chic.

Kaftan with skirt

Teaming up a tight fitted pencil skirt with a kaftan is a great idea if you want to be the style diva for any event. A long chain necklace and bracelets look fabulous with a Kaftan and skirt.