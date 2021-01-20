Styling your shirt dress

The shirt dress is a casual shirt that's extended to create a dress. This versatile trend gives you a choice of lengths, sleeve lengths, and hemlines, so you can create a multitude of outfits from one straightforward dress.

Wearing a shirt dress on its own

Of course, the shirt dress looks just perfect on its own. A mini denim version with scooped hemline accents tanned legs, whilst a looser design cinched at the waist with a thin belt is great for a fuller figure. A plaid knee-length dress is delightfully feminine, looking lovely with converse sneakers. Pretty pinstripes teamed with a floral print jacket and nude sandals captures the spirit if summer, whilst a rainbow-shaded cummerbund makes a colourful splash on a pure white model with tiny pin-tucks.

Wearing a shirt dress withleggings

Black leggings are a firm favourite here, such as full length leggings with a white shirt dress, worn with heeled lace-ups. Long black leggings also look good with a shaped shirt dress together with little black ankle boots. Three-quarter black leggings make the perfect pair with a loose pink shirt dress with waist tie and ballet pumps, or teamed with a scooped hem version in nautical stripes with converse sneakers. Try a bold red shirt dress with black leggings, patent waist-belt and long black boots for real impact, or wear a denim dress over polka-dot leggings with ankle boots.

Wearing a shirt dress with jeans

Jeans work equally as well with the shirt dress, especially if they're skin-tight. A looser style of dress looks better here, such as a denim dress over ripped skinny denims with pointed sandals or sleeveless striped dress with narrow belt over skinny jeans and stilettos. A shirt dress with frilled hem in pale pink looks superb over jeans or match a colourful patterned dress with black stretch jeans and heeled lace-ups. An oversized white dress works beautifully with faded skinny denims and heels, or choose a monochrome print dress to wear with faded denims and mules.