Sumadhura Academy Celebrates Classical Legacy

SumadhuraArts Academy marked its 20th anniversary with a grand Kuchipudi celebration at Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad, showcasing two decades of dedication to classical arts. Under the guidance of Guru Shravya Manasa Bhogireddy, students presented nearly 30 elegant dance items featuring renowned classical compositions. The highlight productions, Srinivasa Kalyanam and Pralayantaram, received standing ovations for their artistic depth, music, and expressive storytelling. Eminent dignitaries and cultural leaders graced the event, praising the academy’s sustained contribution to preserving India’s classical heritage. The celebrations reflected Sumadhura Arts Academy’s enduring legacy in nurturing young talent and promoting Kuchipudi with passion, discipline, and excellence.