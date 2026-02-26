Deeply moved by Kummera episode, KTR demands Rs 1 cr compensation

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday condemned the brutal incident that occurred in Kummera, stating that the entire Telangana society had bowed its head in grief and anguish over the inhuman tragedy.

KTR asserted that anyone who stands by the killers of the innocent child was unquestionably guilty. He said it was absolutely wrong for anyone whether Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the local MLA, or the local MP to support those responsible for taking the life of the child.

Demanding strict action, Rama Rao said that irrespective of who the perpetrators were or which party they belong to, they must be sent to jail. He demanded that murder charges be filed against the eight accused involved in the attack and that they be arrested immediately.

KTR also demanded that the state government provide Rs 1 crore as compensation to the bereaved family. He insisted that the killers must be punished and imprisoned, and if necessary, awarded the death penalty, but under no circumstances should they be allowed to go free.

Criticising the state government’s silence, KTR alleged that the government was attempting to mislead the investigation by misusing its authority and influencing the police. He termed the government’s inaction and the Chief Minister’s silence on such a barbaric incident as “unforgivable”.

Earlier in the day, KTR visited Kummera village in Nagarkurnool district and consoled the family of the deceased child. He met leaders and activists from various sections who have been protesting for justice and expressed solidarity with the victim’s family.

KTR said he had come not as a political leader but as a father and a member of society to stand with the grieving family. He described the manner in which the innocent child lost her life as an indescribable tragedy. While stating that such incidents should rise above politics, he emphasised that everyone had a responsibility to fight until justice is delivered.

Referring to the background of the incident, KTR said that when Chandrakala’s family merely sought an opportunity to offer prayers at the Mallanna Swamy Jatara, they were brutally attacked, bringing shame to humanity.

He termed it shameful that attempts were being made to shield the killers using political power. He alleged that 20–25 persons carried out a mob attack on Ganesh’s family, and despite pleas to spare the child, the attackers kicked the infant to death in a most barbaric manner.

KTR demanded immediate registration of murder cases against the eight accused, immediate arrests of all those involved, Rs 1 crore compensation to the victim’s family, the strictest possible punishment for the culprits.

KTR thanked former Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy, BC, SC, and ST organisations, and all leaders who stood in support of the victim’s family. He assured continued support to the family, announced that a house would be constructed for them with an assistance of Rs 10 lakh, and provided immediate financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the family.