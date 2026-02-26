Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series in India; S26 Ultra Debuts Built-In Privacy Display and 60W Charging

Samsung has officially introduced its latest flagship lineup, the Galaxy S26 series, both globally and in India. The new range includes the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and the premium Galaxy S26 Ultra, alongside the launch of the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

The spotlight this year firmly rests on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which brings a groundbreaking feature being described as the world’s first built-in privacy display on a smartphone. Designed for users who frequently work or browse in public spaces such as airports, metro trains, or cafés, the technology combines hardware and software to limit screen visibility to anyone other than the user. The aim is to protect sensitive information without compromising display clarity or viewing comfort.

Beyond privacy, Samsung has also focused on refining the device’s hardware. Measuring just 7.9mm in thickness, the S26 Ultra is the slimmest Ultra device the company has produced so far. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, while the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus are equipped with the Exynos 2600 processor.

Battery performance sees a significant upgrade as well. The S26 Ultra supports 60W wired charging and 25W wireless charging. Samsung claims that the 5,000mAh battery can reach up to 75 percent in just 30 minutes with wired charging, promising less downtime for heavy users.

On the camera front, Samsung continues to strengthen its flagship credentials. The S26 Ultra introduces brighter lenses aimed at improving low-light photography. Enhanced Nightography Video capabilities promise clearer and more detailed footage after dark. The upgraded Super Steady mode further improves video stabilization, while improvements in the AI-powered image signal processor (ISP) extend to the selfie camera, delivering more accurate skin tones and sharper images. Notably, the device is the first Galaxy smartphone to support the Advanced Professional Video (APV) standard for efficient high-quality video compression.

Display sizes across the lineup vary to suit different preferences. The S26 Ultra features a 6.9-inch 1440p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The standard S26 offers a 6.3-inch screen, while the S26 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch display.

All three smartphones ship with One UI 8.5 and come with a promise of seven years of major OS and security updates. Samsung has also deepened its focus on artificial intelligence, integrating new Galaxy AI features and partnering with Perplexity to bring its AI chatbot to the S26 series. Bixby has also been revamped with agentic capabilities for smarter interactions.

Expanding the ecosystem, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. The Pro variant includes a wider woofer and improved Active Noise Cancellation for a richer audio experience. Both earbuds support AI-powered digital assistants and are available in matte white and black finishes.

The Galaxy S26 starts at Rs 87,999, the S26 Plus at Rs 1,19,999, and the S26 Ultra at Rs 1,39,999. The Galaxy Buds 4 are priced at Rs 16,999, while the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro retail at Rs 22,999.