The magnificence of the Baroda kingdom captured via new collection of JJ Valaya

The House of Valaya celebrated this couture season 2023-24 with a medley of craft and elegant style statements. Three signature interpretations Art Deco, Nomade and Royale were presented. The collection traverses a medley of art deco lines and Mughal inlay motifs; it then moves on to Kutch motifs and mirror work and finally to the age-old Mashru fabric of Gujarat in patterns inspired by Portuguese Azulejos tiles.

Talking about his new collection, Valaya said, “This season I chose to delve into the history of Gujarat, rustling up a past that is both intriguing as well as inspiring. Though Gujarat, like most of India, has a history dating back to the stone age, I found it fascinating that between the 16th and 19th centuries, it was part of the Mughal Empire, and the Maratha Empire and then was subjected to colonial rule with the Portuguese and British settling before, of course, India gained its independence. A journey so diverse has created exquisite footprints in the DNA of the land and the resultant multiculturalism forms the inspiring core of my Fall Winter 23-24 collection, Baroda.”

He incorporated the reigns of Gujarat into your collection, ‘Baroda’ he says, “We do a lot of work in print and embroidery and that's where our main focus is and where we incorporate most of our cultural influences. So, Gujarat has had various rulers, from the Marathas to the Mughals, to having patrol parties by the Portuguese. So, you will see influences from different quarters coming in and blending with indigenous and very unique Gujarati signatures like mushroom cloth or lippan work done in the mirrored villages. So, forms and techniques will be seen taking shape, but in a kind of contemporary, modern avatar. I honestly believe that this is the duty of all designers to go back in time and dig things up and make them relevant today so that they survive.”

The finest of silken and special weave fabrics enhanced with our signature embroideries are used to piece together a glorious offering of Indian Couture through a Bridal and Couture collection for women and men for the season of 2023-24.