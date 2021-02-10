The pandemics effect on fashion, beauty trends and lifestyle

Hyderabad's biggest fashion fiesta, Fashion Yathra, the fashion exhibition with a purpose, will be held on 13th February at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad It will be one of the first few Fashion and Lifestyle Exhibitions that is going to be held in the city post the pandemic. It raises a lot of curiosity among the fashion conscious people, and will shed some light on how the pandemic will shape the fashion world. The exhibition will answer these and many more questions

Over 60 top designers labels from across India and abroad will be showcasing their collection. Fashion Entrepreneurs, Social Enterprises, start-ups and lifestyle brands, designer labels will showcase their products

Some of the exhibitors include: Ghanasingh; The Blooming Lily; Sanam Tamanna, Dubai; Tasuvure by Sonal Saraf; Preevin Designs; Anshikaa Jain; Pink Polka; Kaveri; Amazing Jewel; Alok Baid; Siddh Couture by Deepa Goel; Aida by Priyanka Jain; Soup by Sougat Paul; Ektaar; Renuka Fine Jewellery; Gaurika Mosi Jewellery; Shivani Tijori; White Jewel; Alankrit Weaves; Breeze Sarna; Medha ; Love. P Organics; and Selcouth by Richa Shah

Fashion Yatra is a brainchild of Kamini Saraf. Kamini is a fashion designer, owner of Angasutra, Founder of Fashion Yatra and Pretx. She is also the director on Radha Smelters Pvt. Ltd. Fashion entrepreneur Kamini founded an exclusive Fashion Yathra in 2006. Before Fashion Yatra she used to do trunk shows that is when the thought of bringing several designers under one roof and that's how Fashion Show was born.

Giving details, Kamini Saraf said, the future of fashion will be around natural, sustainable, durable and biodegradable.