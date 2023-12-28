Traditional weaves across India creating buzz !

Hyderabad, December 2023: A 6-day Kruti Weavez and Krafts exhibition was formally Inaugurated by Nizampet Mayor Neela Gopal Reddy along with the Tollywood Playback Singer, Zee Sa Re Gama Pa fame 𝙻𝚊𝚔𝚜𝚑𝚖𝚒 𝙶𝚊𝚢𝚊𝚝𝚛𝚒 𝚅𝚎𝚍𝚊𝚗𝚝𝚑𝚊𝚖 Socialite at Kolan Raghav Reddy gardens, Nizampet, Hyderabad. “It’s glad to see various apparel, particularly Silk saries, designer ware products to be showcased in city under one roof’’ said Neela gopal and Gayatri . Platforms such as this are required to reach out to women looking for well-designed Saris and life style accessories this Expo believes in bringing the latest Trend to the people

“Main social objective of the handloom exhibition was to promote weavers and encourage and provide a market to the handloom industry. Through these exhibitions, we have been able to create good market for the weavers and their handloom woven ware, even in places where exhibitions are not feasible, said organizer Srilatha.

Delete Edit

Expo offers a range of varieties including hand block print sarees, suits and silk bed covers, designer dress materials, kurtis, hand woven matka and Assam Muga fabrics, Apoorva Silk saris, Baluchari, Dhaka Masli, Gicha sarees and boutique saris.



The 70-odd stalls are laden with Kantha, zordoshi, Lucknow chikan work, Bhagalpur suits, Banarasi, reshmi, printed silk saris, Maheswari, Chanderi silk sarees and suit and Kota, mulberry silk with temple border, Banaras Jamdani, Mysore silk, crepe and georgette silk, chiffon and tassar silk and suits are other highlights. Silk Saree Weavers, Handloom Clusters and Silk Co-operative Societies showcasing their products, from 17 States thought india

The expo will be on till Jan 1s 2024.