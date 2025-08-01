  • Menu
ZVEZDA Atelier Debuts with Powerful Narrative-Driven Fashion Showcase

ZVEZDA Atelier, a women-led fashion label by Bindu Reddy, made a bold debut in Hyderabad with a stunning, story-driven showcase celebrating the many...

ZVEZDA Atelier, a women-led fashion label by Bindu Reddy, made a bold debut in Hyderabad with a stunning, story-driven showcase celebrating the many phases of womanhood.

Departing from traditional runway formats, the event featured live narration guiding the audience through moments of friendship, coming-of-age, partnership, and self-discovery. Signature looks included a Victorian-inspired gown, a romantic waltz scene, and a dramatic red floral cape symbolizing transformation.

Merging sharp tailoring with emotive drapes, ZVEZDA’s launch marks a new era of meaningful, narrative-rich fashion in India—prioritizing authenticity, emotional depth, and timeless design over fleeting trends.

