First Lunar Eclipse Of 2024 Coincides With Holi; Know Its Impact On Zodiac Signs

The year 2024 presents several significant celestial events, including multiple eclipses. The first of these is a lunar eclipse occurring on March 25, coinciding with the festival of Holi. This eclipse coincides with the presence of the Moon in Virgo alongside Rahu. According to the Panchang, the lunar eclipse is scheduled for March 25, 2024, during the full moon of Shukla Paksha in the Phalgun month. It will take place in Virgo, starting at 10:23 am and concluding at 03:02 pm. Although not visible in India, the eclipse will be observable in various locations across the globe, including America, Japan, Russia, Ireland, England, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, France, Holland, Belgium, Southern Norway, and Switzerland.

In 2024, there are four eclipses: two lunar (March 25 and September 18) and two solar (April 8 and October 2), as per the English calendar. Holika Dahan is scheduled for Sunday, March 24, with Dhulandi, or Holi, on Monday, March 25. According to Panchang calculations, Holi will be celebrated under the lunar eclipse’s shadow, coinciding with the full moon date of Shukla Paksha in the Phalgun month starting at 09:57 pm on March 24 and concluding at 12:32 am on March 25.

The lunar eclipse will be penumbral, and therefore, the Sutak period will not be applicable. Observing this eclipse without special equipment will be challenging due to its inherent weakness compared to total or partial eclipses. Lasting a total of 4 hours and 36 minutes, the eclipse will not be visible in India, hence, will not impact Holi celebrations, and the Sutak period won’t be applicable. Performing puja on the day of Holi will proceed without any issues.

In terms of astrological effects, the lunar eclipse is expected to influence all zodiac signs, with some, namely Gemini, Leo, Capricorn, and Sagittarius, potentially experiencing positive effects, leading to significant financial gains.

Following the first lunar eclipse, the initial solar eclipse of 2024 is set for Chaitra Amavasya in April, visible in Western Asia, South-West Europe, Australia, Africa, North America, South America, the Atlantic Ocean, North Pole, and the South Pole. Its Sutak period won’t be applicable in India.

The last lunar eclipse of the year is scheduled for September 18, 2024, a partial lunar eclipse visible in Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, South America, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic, and Antarctica. The eclipse will occur from 06:12 am to 10:17 am, with a total duration of 4 hours and 4 minutes.