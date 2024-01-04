First Solar Eclipse Of 2024: Dos and Don’ts During The Sutak Period

As we embark on the journey of 2024, it becomes crucial to delve into the details of the first solar eclipse of the year. Chaitra Amavasya marks the day of this celestial occurrence, believed to be influenced by the approach of Rahu and Ketu, endeavouring to engulf the Sun as per religious beliefs.

Few astrologers, sheds light on the specifics of this solar eclipse, scheduled to grace the skies on Monday, April 8. Interestingly, mirroring the pattern of the first lunar eclipse, this solar phenomenon coincides with a Monday, falling on the Amavasya of the Chaitra month.

The solar eclipse is set to commence at 09:12 PM on April 8, concluding at 01:25 AM, thereby ending the associated Sutak period. Commencing 12 hours prior to the eclipse, the Sutak period signifies an inauspicious time, during which initiation of new endeavours, worship, or any auspicious tasks is discouraged. It's noteworthy that this eclipse won't be visible in India, rendering its Sutak period invalid for the region.

The celestial spectacle will be observable across diverse locations, including the Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, North Pole, South Pole, Africa, North America, South America, South-West Europe, Australia, and West Asia.

Dos and Don’ts During the Sutak Period:

1. Exercise Caution for Expecting Mothers: Pregnant women should be extra cautious during the Sutak phase, refraining from handling knives, scissors, blades, and other sharp objects, as per certain religious beliefs associating them with potential harm to the unborn child.

2. Avoid Cooking and Eating: It is advised to abstain from cooking and consuming food during the Sutak period, rooted in the belief that the eclipse's adverse effects could taint and render food unhealthy. Additionally, sleeping during this time is considered forbidden.

3. Abstain from Puja and Auspicious Tasks: During the Sutak period, refraining from performing puja and initiating new or auspicious tasks is recommended. Instead, devotees are encouraged to chant the name of their favourite deity.

Post-Eclipse Rituals:

1. Home Cleanup and Refresh: Following the eclipse, it is customary to tidy up the home, take a purifying bath, and change into fresh attire.

2. Auspicious Gesture: Considered propitious, donating wheat after the eclipse concludes holds significance in various religious traditions.

As we anticipate the celestial spectacle, adhering to these guidelines ensures a harmonious observance of the first solar eclipse of 2024.