3 Simple Noodles Recipes You Can Make at Home

Noodles are one of the quickest and most versatile dishes to prepare. Whether you want a light snack or a quick meal, noodles can be cooked in many delicious ways using simple ingredients available in every kitchen. Here are three easy noodle recipes that you can try at home in just a few minutes.

1. Classic Vegetable Noodles

Vegetable noodles are a healthy and flavorful option packed with fresh vegetables and simple seasonings. This recipe is perfect for a quick lunch or dinner.

Method:

First, boil noodles according to the instructions on the packet and keep them aside. Heat one tablespoon of oil in a pan and add chopped garlic. Sauté for a few seconds, then add sliced onions, carrots, capsicum, and cabbage. Stir-fry the vegetables for 2–3 minutes on high flame. Add soy sauce, a pinch of salt, and black pepper. Finally, add the boiled noodles and mix everything well. Cook for another 2 minutes and serve hot.

2. Spicy Garlic Noodles

Spicy garlic noodles are perfect for those who enjoy bold flavors. The combination of garlic, chili, and sauces gives the noodles a rich and spicy taste.

Method:

Cook the noodles according to the package instructions and drain the water. In a pan, heat oil and add finely chopped garlic and red chili flakes. Sauté until fragrant. Add soy sauce, chili sauce, and a small amount of vinegar. Toss the cooked noodles into the pan and mix well so that the sauce coats the noodles evenly. Cook for 1–2 minutes and garnish with spring onions before serving.

3. Egg Fried Noodles

Egg fried noodles are a protein-rich and satisfying dish that can be prepared quickly. It is a popular street-style recipe loved by many.

Method:

Boil the noodles and keep them aside. Heat oil in a pan and scramble two eggs with a pinch of salt. Once the eggs are cooked, add chopped onions and green chilies and sauté briefly. Add soy sauce and pepper, then add the boiled noodles. Mix everything well and cook for 2–3 minutes. Garnish with chopped spring onions and serve hot.

These simple noodle recipes are easy to prepare and require only a few ingredients. They are perfect for busy days when you want something tasty and quick to cook.