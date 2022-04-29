9 famous fad diets of all time, which will help you reach your weight loss goals

In modern world, most people tend to gain weight due to sedentary lifestyle. Below you can find 9 famous diets of all time.

When it comes to fad diets, it is not very difficult to find popular diets on the internet. Before starting any fad diets, talk to your doctor. They will review your health conditions and medications, they will offer personal guidance for a diet, which might work for you. Whether you wish to try keto, paleo, Atkins or macrobiotic diets, your doctor can determine which is one Is best and worst for your body.

Diets, which claim, wherein you do not have to exercise are not best for your overall health. And if you cannot stay on a fad diet or popular diet the rest of your life, it is better not to start.

1. South Beach Diet Helps Control Hunger

The South Beach diet is one of the popular diets that stresses the significance of controlling hunger by eating before it strikes. Dieters are urged to disrupt the typical hunger-overeat-gain-weight cycle by cutting out bad carbs and focussing on lean protein, low-fat diary and good carbs, whole grains, vegetables and fruit. While the 1st phase of the diet is strict, the third maintenance, phase is meant to be lifelong eating plan, which enables you to enjoy occasional treats while maintaining a healthy weight.

2. Weight watchers' system

Weight watchers' systems has presently evolved over the years, these popular diets tenets have remained the same. Eat a balanced diet, eat in moderation and eat what you wish. The above diet tends to use point system in order to track what you eat and offers motivation through local support meeting with weigh-ins.

3. The Mediterranean diet

The heart healthy diet, includes food staples of people in nations surrounding he Mediterranean Sea, such as Greece and Italy. With an emphasis on heart healthy fats, those having unsaturated fats and omega 3 fatty acids, this diet is rich in seafood nuts and legumes, fruits and vegetables and whole grains and olive oil and red wine in moderation.

4. Zone diet balances protein & carbs

Celebs like Jennifer Aniston might come to mind, when you think of Zone diet, which maintains that changing the balance of the foods, what you eat (majorly adding protein to balance the carbs at each meal or snack) this would help you lose weight, reset your metabolism and ward off chronic health conditions such heart disease and diabetes. Many praise this diet because it is easy and also offers variety, few other warn that the popular diet plan can feel restrictive and is light on few nutrients.

5. Paleo diet

The above diet is commonly known as cave man diet, it enables those foods which humans ate when they first roamed the planet, half a million years ago. Fish, lean meats, fruit, no starchy veggies and nuts in its purest form. In this diet, one has to eat those, which early humans had, when they roamed the planet, half a million years ago, which include fish, lean meats, fruit, non-starchy veggies and nuts. Starchy veggies, diary foods and grains and processed are not to be eaten. There is also emphasis on exercise, hence it has earned a loyal following among the fans who state that it helps them not only to lose weight but also helps them to stay healthier.

6. Volumetrics

Lose weight by eating fewer calories and yet feel full, this may sound like the ideal diet for you. Perhaps, one can try volumetrics, which proposes that foods that contain more water, such as fruits and vegetable are healthier because they tend to have lower energy density than sugary as well as fatty foods. Less a fat diet than an approach to eating. Volumetrics is backed by sound research and strongly promotes eating to feel full, drawbacks include emphasis on at home cooking, which can be big adjustment to few.

7. Raw food diet

Restricting food to raw items or food, which has been cooked or heated to no more than 118 degrees Fahrenheit, this fad diet plan enables you to eat as much as you wish, as long as it is raw and vegetarian. Though nutritionists praise the focus on fresh produce and avoidance of processed foods, many tend to state that, this diet is lacking in nutrients and it is difficult to sustain.

8. Nutrisystem

With this fad diet plan, the meals are premade and engineered to delivered only a few amount of calories each day based on your age and also gender. While the weight loss success is certainly possible it is an easy, popular diet to stick because everything is done for you. It is customizable.

9. Macrobiotic diet

The above diet is one of the most popular diet few years back. It helps promote whole foods when compared to processed foods and it encourages meditation and slowing down your lifestyle along with your eating habits. Meals consist primarily of whole grains, fruits and vegetables; hence weight loss is achievable but naysayers caution that, this plan's rigid guidelines make it difficult to maintain and can even lead to nutritional deficiencies.