Indulge in the creamy, energizing goodness of the Avocado Power Bowl, crafted by the culinary experts at the World Avocado Organisation. Packed with wholesome fruits, leafy greens, and a hint of natural sweetness, this vibrant dish is perfect for fueling your mornings or recharging post-workout. With its silky texture and colorful toppings, the Avocado Power Bowl is a feast for both the eyes and the palate.

Prunes and Vegetable Soup

Discover the warmth and aromatic magic of Prunes and Vegetable Soup, a delightful creation from the kitchens of Chilean Prunes. This unique dish blends the earthiness of fresh vegetables with the sweetness of dried fruits and a medley of fragrant spices. Ideal for a cozy dinner or a creative addition to your menu, this soup captures the perfect harmony of flavors and textures, offering comfort with every spoonful.

A comforting and fragrant blend of fruits, vegetables, and spices that’s both unique and hearty.

Ingredients for Syrup:

- 1L water

- 120g sugar

- 1 red apple peel

- 1 lemon and 1 orange (sliced)

- 1 star anise, 1 clove, 1 vanilla piece, 5cm cinnamon stick

- 1 dried prune, 1 dried fig, 1 dried apricot

- 10 mint leaves

Ingredients for Cooked Vegetables and Fruits:

- 100g each of chopped carrots, celery, fennel, apples, pears, pineapple, and violet aubergines

- 100g each of fresh fruits: orange, banana, kiwi, cherries, apricots, peach, raisins, blueberries, currants, strawberries

Garnish: Mint, celery leaves, tarragon, rosemary flowers, and flaked white chocolate

Preparation:

1. Prepare syrup by boiling water with sugar, spices, and peels. Let it infuse for 10 minutes, then strain.

2. Cook vegetables and fruits separately in the syrup until just tender.

3. Combine all ingredients in a bowl, garnish with red fruits and herbs, and serve warm or chilled.

Chef’s Note: The syrup doubles as a flavorful base for other desserts!

- By Chef at Chilean Prunes

Avocado Power Bowl

Ingredients:

- 1 small ripe avocado

- 100g fresh or frozen mango

- 1 handful of spinach

- 1 small ripe banana

- 2 tbsp ground almonds

- 125ml milk of your choice (or coconut water)

- Optional: 1 tsp honey (to taste)

Toppings:

- Sliced kiwi

- Flaked almonds

- Berries

- Pomegranate seeds

- Fresh mint leaves

Equipment: Blender

Method:

1. Add avocado, mango, spinach, banana, ground almonds, and milk to a blender. Blend until smooth. Add honey if desired.

2. Adjust the consistency by adding more milk or water.

3. Divide into two bowls and top with sliced fruits, nuts, and fresh mint leaves.

4. Store leftovers in the fridge or freeze with a squeeze of lemon or lime juice to preserve the color.

Pro Tip:Prepare in larger batches and freeze portions for quick meals during busy mornings!