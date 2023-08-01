Absolute Barbecues launches 13th outlet in Hyderabad

Absolute Barbecues, India's leading chain of barbeque & grill buffet restaurants, proudly announces the grand opening of its 13th outlet in Hyderabad, situated in Attapur, near pillar no.143. This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone as it represents the brand's 60th outlet overall, showcasing the remarkable growth and popularity of Absolute Barbecues across the nation.





Known for its wide array of delectable dishes, Absolute Barbecues offers more than 75 mouth-watering culinary delights, catering to diverse palates. The restaurant's offerings are carefully crafted to provide an unparalleled combination of range and value, making it an ideal choice for both casual diners and avid food enthusiasts.





With a wide range of flavorful signature starters from the exquisite menu, complimented by Indian or continental delicious main course, cold stone ice creams, and scrumptious desserts it offers something for everyone. This makes ABs a popular joint for all your celebrations, be it jubilant occasions in the family, birthdays, anniversaries, or celebrations with colleagues. Signature Wish Grill concept, the do-it-yourself recipe for mouth-watering bites will be a big draw among foodies. The customizing of food as per the taste each one desires makes the outing homely.









"We are thrilled to unveil our 13th outlet in Hyderabad, which also represents our 60th restaurant across the country. One at Vizag and Vijayawada are in the pipeline making it 15 outlets in AP and Telangana alone." said Ram Ranjan, the Territory Manager, APTS. "Absolute Barbeque is completing decade long years of service to its patrons and remains dedicated to surpassing customer’s expectations and aspire to establish ABs as the ultimate celebration destination in Hyderabad."





Highlighting the brand's commitment to excellence, Ram Ranjan commented, "At Absolute Barbecues, we have always strived to provide unparalleled quality and value in our offerings. The unwavering support from the vibrant city of Hyderabad has been instrumental in our growth and success. We look forward to delivering memorable dining experiences and continue to be the go-to destination for food enthusiasts."









The facility is spacious and can accommodate 130 guests at one go. The outlet promises to be a great destination featuring the best of the brand's culinary creations and warm hospitality. Guests can look forward to indulging in a delightful gastronomic journey that combines the art of barbecuing with the joy of shared celebrations.











