Better that breakfast

Begin your morning with a nice bowl of fruit, porridge or granola and yogurt, and you can feel brilliant in no time! Not only are these foods tasty, satisfying for your hunger and a valuable source of energy, but you'll be pleased to know that they are great flat-belly foods.

Combined they are supposed to help burn abdominal fat, improve digestion and help you keep away from the cupboard for longer.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day; kick starting your metabolism and fueling your day ahead, so providing your body with a healthy and nutritious meal will do wonders for your body.

Plus there are so many alternatives and additions you can make to this simple meal that provide that little bit extra; adding a spoon of peanut or almond butter, pouring on some honey or making a tasty smoothy, can make your breakfast just that little bit more delicious.

