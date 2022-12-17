Bitter Gourd Juice, Helps improve overall health

Bitter Gourd Juice is also known as Karela in India, this fruit is loaded with nutrients such as potassium, vitamin C, iron and magnesium to name a new, this vegetable is highly beneficial in improving one's overall health.



Diabetic

You are required to add bitter gourd juice to your diet, because it got high nutritious value, bitter gourd or karela juice helps control blood sugar levels. To promote better immunity and good health, you can make bitter gourd juice.

Ingredients needed

-Two bitter gourds

-one ginger

- two tbsp of lemon juice

-half teaspoon of turmeric powder

-half teaspoon of black salt as per the taste

-one cup of water honey(optional)

-mint leaves (optional)

First step

Cut the bitter gourds into small pieces, make sure not to remove the skin, as it is full of nutrients

Once you have to cut them into pieces, add them, along with ginger, to the mixer, after extracting the juice, add some water to the mixture and blend it well.

Now, pour the juice into a jar. Add the remaining ingredients, including turmeric powder, lemon juice, black salt and mint leaves to the mixture and stir it well.

Check the consistency of juice and if needed, add more water to the mixture.

This is an healthy juice, it should be served fresh.