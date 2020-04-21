Celebrity Cook-Up's: Shruti Hassan's Spicy 'Bendakkai Pachadi'

We all know that Shruti Hassan is a multi-talented girl… She is the best actress, singer, dancer, lyricist and musician as well.

There is also another hidden talent in this 'Srimanthudu' lass…

Guess what???

She is an amazing cook!!!

Yes… You heard it right! Shruti does magic with her dishes and makes everyone binge on her dishes!!! As the lock down time is going on, she again started spending enough time in the kitchen and is making her fans go gaga over her dishes…

We Hans India have collated her dishes through her Instagram page for all our readers… Have a look!

Bandakkai Pachadi

This girl posted this spicy hot dish a day ago on her Instagram page and made the day for all the Lady's Finger lovers…



Ingredients Needed

• 1 cup chopped lady's finger

• 2 green Mirchi

• Curry leaves

• 2 tbsp Chopped Coriander

• A pinch of hing

• 2 tbsp Coconut oil

• 1 tsp Jeera

• 1 tsp mustard seeds

• 1 cup chopped tomato

• 1 tbsp urad dal

• 1 tbsp dried chana dal

• 1/2 cup chopped onions

• 1 tbsp fenugreek seeds

• Salt as needed

Process

• Take a saucepan and pour a few drops of coconut oil… The goes the mustard and jeera seeds. After they crackle, add chana dal, fenugreek seeds, urad dal and curry leaves. Don't forget to add a pinch of hing for that awesome odour.

• Saute them for a while and then goes green chillies… After a minute, add onions. Fry till they turn golden brown.

• Then goes the tomatoes… Ley them turn mushy and then goes the chopped bendakai. Mix well and add salt as needed.

• Leave the curry on a medium flame for about a minute until it gets cooked well.

• Then spoon out the bendakai curry and let it cool down. Transfer the concoction into a blender and turn it into a coarse paste.

• That's it! The tasty, spicy and yummy 'Bendakai Pachadi' is ready to hit your tummies…

Not only this dish… Shruti also posted a few more dishes on her Instagram page… Have a look!

Caffe Choco Mousse

Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

Midnight Ramen

Green Beans And Mushroom Casserole

Banana Bread

So guys, make these tasty cook-up's following Shruti's videos and enjoy this quarantine time!!!



Thank You, Shruti for doling out such tasty yet yummy dishes… You are definitely a wonderful home chef!!!