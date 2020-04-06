Chatpata Rings: Crunchy Fryums For Your Lunch

Chatpata Rings: When kids are at home you need to add something special to your lunch recipes, isn't it??? Yes… Along with your regular white rice and dal, you need to add a few crunchy things to enhance the taste of your regular lunch dishes.

So, we Hans India have come up with the crunchy and chatpata 'Rings' recipe which definitely makes your kids surprised to have their meal in no time. These rings can be made much easily with all the available ingredients at home.

Look into the write-up and jot down the recipe of 'Chatpata Rings'…

Ingredients

• 1/2 cup maize flour (makai ka atta)

• 1/4 cup plain flour (maida)

• 2 tbsp cornflour

• 1 tbsp oil

• salt to taste

• plain flour (maida) for rolling

• oil for deep-frying

To Be Mixed Together Into A Masala

• 1 tsp chaat masala

• 1/2 tsp chilli powder

• 1 tsp powdered sugar

• salt to taste

Process

• Take a large bowl and add maize flour, plain flour, cornflour and salt. Mix well and knead into a soft dough adding warm water in intervals. Let the dough rest for a few minutes and then divide it into 5 equal parts.

• Now, roll each dough portion into 150mm thick chapathi and then cut the chapatti into stripes with a knife carefully.

• Next, roll each strip into rings by joining and sealing the ends. Do it with all the dough and then deep fry them in oil until they turn into golden brown.

• Drain them using a tissue or absorbent paper and then serve them with your lunch…

• Mix all the listed masala's and sprinkle it on the rings to enhance their taste.

• That's it! These crunchy rings will make you have your food happily… They are just like fryums which are available in the market but these are home-made and healthy as they are made with a concoction of 3 flours…

Stay safe at home and stay away from Corona…