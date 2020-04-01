Chef Ranveer Brar's Delicious 'Shahi Tukda'

Shahi Tukda… This amazing 'Bread' dessert has a long history behind it. Being made from Malai to changing its phase to 'Bread', famous celebrity chef Ranveer Brar has doled out the complete history behind this scrumptious dessert.

First, this dish was invented by the Nawab saab ki cooks. They used to make it with 'Malai' aka fresh milk cream. The thin layers of malai used to be filled with 'Rabdi' and then the toppings would go with kesar, chirongi and kesar. These layers would be cut down into small pieces making it called 'Layers Of Malai'.

Then the common people invented the new form of it as malai is not easy to make and afford as well. The double roti so called as 'Bread' these days has been added to this recipe making it 'Shahi Tukda'.

Now, let us know the recipe of this amazing dessert directly from Ranveer's Twitter page… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

• Bread – 5-8 pieces

• Milk – 1 ½ cups

• Sugar – 1 ½ cups

• Kesar aka saffron – A few strands

• Cardamom Powder – Small pinch of powder

• Condensed Milk – ¾ cup

• Rose Water – 1 tsp

Process

• First, slice down the hard corners of bread pieces and then cut them into triangle shapes. Then heat the oil in a pan for deep frying and then add the bread pieces. Let them turn golden brown both the sides and then spoon them into a tissue-lined plate.

• Then take another pan and add whole milk. Then goes the equal quantities of sugar. After the milk gets boiled, you need to add saffron strands. This becomes your milk syrup…

• Now dip the fried bread pieces into the milk syrup and let them stay in the syrup until the bread absorbs the concoction fully. This doesn't take much time and keep this point in your mind.

• Then remove the bread pieces from the syrup and place them in the plate. While removing the bread from milk, take it such a way that two bread pieces stick together as shown in the video which simply means 'Double Roti'.

• Then dust a pinch of elaichi powder on themand then strain the milk syrup and pour it into another pan.Now add the condensed milk to it to make an instant Rabdi.

• Take a few bread pieces and cut down them finely and then add those bread crumbs to the milk syrup. Then goes¼ tsp of cardamom powder and a few strands of saffron and the rose water. After the concoction gets boiled, add a few spoons of milk to make it into a loose cream like texture.

• Now, you need to spoon out the rabdi and make a froth out of it using the frothing machine.

• That's it! Pour the milk rabdi on the bread slices and decorate your plate with pista and badam beautifully.

• Allow the 'Shahi Tukda' to cool at least for 1-2 hours and then have the feel the delectable taste of this ultimate regal dessert.

Have a look at the video to get a clear idea on the recipe…

Ab kasrat kar li, toh leejiye pesh hai.. My recipe for Shahi Tukda. Guaranteed to win over kids at home (both young & old!). Do try it and let me know.

PS- All studio shoots were done pre social distancing days

Link- https://t.co/3WhbzbisCh

Isn't it amazing??? We though loved this dessert to the core!!! Just prepare it and surprise your family my dear mommies!!!

