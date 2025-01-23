Cherry bliss: Celebrate Chilean Cherries

Discover the sweet and tangy flavors of Chilean cherries with these easy-to-make recipes that will brighten your table.

1. Lemon Tart with Chilean Cherries

Ingredients

● Pre-made tart shells (store-bought or homemade)

● Zest and juice of 1 Chilean lemon

● 1/2 cup heavy cream

● 1 cup fresh Chilean cherries, pitted

Method

● If using a store-bought lemon tart shell, follow the package instructions for baking and allow it to cool. If making it from scratch, bake and cool your lemon tart shell.

● In a heatproof bowl, combine the lemon zest and juice.

● Heat the heavy cream in a saucepan until it’s almost boiling, then pour it over the lemon zest and juice. Stir until well combined.

● Pour the lemon cream into the cooled tart shell.

● Top the lemon tart with fresh Chilean cherries.

● Refrigerate the tart for at least an hour to set the filling.

2. Fast Cherry Cake

Ingredients

● 1 cup fresh Chilean cherries, pitted and chopped

● 1 store-bought sponge cake or angel cake (or individual sized portions)

● 1 cup heavy cream

● 2 tablespoons sugar

Method

● Pit and chop the fresh cherries.

● In a mixing bowl, whip the heavy cream with sugar until stiff peaks form. Fold in some finely sliced Chilean cherries – just enough so you can see cherries but the cream maintains its texture.

● Slice the store-bought sponge cake or angel cake horizontally to create two or more layers, depending on your cake size and preference.

● Spread a layer of prepared whipped cream on the bottom cake layer and sprinkle with chopped cherries.

● Place the next cake layer on top and repeat the process until you’ve used all the layers.

● Finish by spreading whipped cream on the top layer and decorating with additional cherries.

3. Chilean Cherry, Blueberry, and Walnut Mixed Green Salad

Ingredients

Green Salad:

● 6 cups lightly packed fresh mixed baby greens or mache lettuce

● 1 cup fresh Chilean cherries, pitted and cut in half

● 1 cup fresh Chilean blueberries

● 3 ounces shredded Manchego cheese

● 1/2 cup walnut halves, broken in pieces

Vinaigrette:

● 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

● 1 tablespoon walnut oil

● 1 tablespoon champagne vinegar

● 1 teaspoon honey

● 2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lime juice

● Freshly ground black pepper and sea salt to taste

Method

● Whisk together the oils, champagne vinegar, honey, lime juice, pepper and salt. Set aside.

● Place the greens in a large bowl and coat with the vinaigrette. Add the cherries, blueberries, Manchego and walnuts; toss gently. Divide onto four salad plates and serve.