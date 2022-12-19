Christmas Cake Plum Cake: Learn how to prepare it

The first recipe of plum pudding began to emerge about 300 years back. Advent, typically in the last week of November and a month ahead of Christmas. This is the day when families in England get together to mix their cake.

If you wish to bake a plum cake in time for Christmas, try this relatively easy recipe ( you still need to soak the Christmas mix for a day though).

Ingredients

200-gram butter

200 gram icing sugar

4 eggs

200gm flour

2 tsp baking powder

2 tsp vanilla essence

400 grams nuts and dry fruits

40-gram mixed spice (cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamon, cloves)

200 ml run and/or brandy

100 ml orange juice

First step

Mix the dried fruits and nuts (you can add the nuts at a later stage) with the rum/brandy and orange juice and leave it closed for minimum 24 hours. You can also reduce the alcohol content based on your preference.

Second step

Beat the butter and sugar until it becomes fluffy around 10 minutes

Third step

Add the eggs and Vanilla essence and mix for about one minute

Fourth step

Add the flour and baking powder in butter mixture

Fifth step

Add Christmas mixture and mix properly. Put the mixture in the ring mould and bake in a pre-heated oven at 180 degree Celcius for about 40 to 45 minutes.