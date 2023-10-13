Cocktail recipes

New Delhi: Turn up the volume and raise your glasses in style. We have crafted a tantalising menu of cocktails that you can enjoy. Dive in and discover which cocktail resonates with your spirit.

FIREWORK

The firework cocktail, as the name suggests, is a burst of flavour in your mouth.

Ingredients:

Ice Cubes

45 ml Absolut Vodka

60 ml Lemonade

60 ml Ice Tea

1 Wedge Lime

Method:

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes

Add all ingredients

Garnish with a lime wedge

SEA BREEZE

The refreshing cocktail paints a picture of the cool wind that provides relief from hot days and evokes a feeling of being by the sea.

Ingredients:

Ice Cubes

45 ml Absolut Vodka

80 ml Grapefruit Juice

45 ml Cranberry Juice

1 Wheel Lime

Method:

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes

Measure and Add 1½ Ounces Absolut Vodka

Measure and add 2½ Ounces Grapefruit Juice

Add 1½ Ounces Cranberry Juice

Garnish with a 1 Lime Wheel

VODKA MOJITO

Vodka Mojito combines the sweetness of simple syrup with the clarity of the spirit making it a complete crowd pleaser.

Ingredients:

45 ml Absolut Vodka

20 ml Simple Syrup

6 Whole Mint Leaf

4 Quarters Lime

Soda Water

Mint Leaf

Method:

Add mint leaves, lime, and simple syrup in a highball glass

Fill with crushed ice. Add Absolut Vodka. Stir

Top up with soda water

Garnish with mint leaf

COSMOPOLITAN

The Cosmopolitan exudes an air of sleekness and sophistication and is a complex blend of sweet, sour, and strong.

Ingredients:

Ice cubes

40ml Absolut Citron

20ml Triple Sec

20ml Lime Juice

20ml Cranberry Juice

1 Twist Orange Zest

Method:

Fill a shaker with ice cubes

Add all ingredients

Shake and strain into a cocktail glass

Garnish with an orange zest twist

MOSCOW MULE

Moscow Mule is an energetic drink and the addition of a copper mug adds to its distinct allure.

Ingredients:

Ice cubes

40 ml Absolut Citron

15 ml Lime Juice

Ginger Beer

1 Wedge Lime

Method:

Fill a chilled stainless steel or copper mule mug with ice cubes

Add 1.5 parts Absolut Vodka and 0.5 parts lime juice

Top up with ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wedge