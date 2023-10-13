Live
Cocktail recipes
Turn up the volume and raise your glasses in style. We have crafted a tantalising menu of cocktails that you can enjoy. Dive in and discover which cocktail resonates with your spirit.
Turn up the volume and raise your glasses in style. We have crafted a tantalising menu of cocktails that you can enjoy. Dive in and discover which cocktail resonates with your spirit.
FIREWORK
The firework cocktail, as the name suggests, is a burst of flavour in your mouth.
Ingredients:
Ice Cubes
45 ml Absolut Vodka
60 ml Lemonade
60 ml Ice Tea
1 Wedge Lime
Method:
Fill a highball glass with ice cubes
Add all ingredients
Garnish with a lime wedge
SEA BREEZE
The refreshing cocktail paints a picture of the cool wind that provides relief from hot days and evokes a feeling of being by the sea.
Ingredients:
Ice Cubes
45 ml Absolut Vodka
80 ml Grapefruit Juice
45 ml Cranberry Juice
1 Wheel Lime
Method:
Fill a highball glass with ice cubes
Measure and Add 1½ Ounces Absolut Vodka
Measure and add 2½ Ounces Grapefruit Juice
Add 1½ Ounces Cranberry Juice
Garnish with a 1 Lime Wheel
VODKA MOJITO
Vodka Mojito combines the sweetness of simple syrup with the clarity of the spirit making it a complete crowd pleaser.
Ingredients:
45 ml Absolut Vodka
20 ml Simple Syrup
6 Whole Mint Leaf
4 Quarters Lime
Soda Water
Mint Leaf
Method:
Add mint leaves, lime, and simple syrup in a highball glass
Fill with crushed ice. Add Absolut Vodka. Stir
Top up with soda water
Garnish with mint leaf
COSMOPOLITAN
The Cosmopolitan exudes an air of sleekness and sophistication and is a complex blend of sweet, sour, and strong.
Ingredients:
Ice cubes
40ml Absolut Citron
20ml Triple Sec
20ml Lime Juice
20ml Cranberry Juice
1 Twist Orange Zest
Method:
Fill a shaker with ice cubes
Add all ingredients
Shake and strain into a cocktail glass
Garnish with an orange zest twist
MOSCOW MULE
Moscow Mule is an energetic drink and the addition of a copper mug adds to its distinct allure.
Ingredients:
Ice cubes
40 ml Absolut Citron
15 ml Lime Juice
Ginger Beer
1 Wedge Lime
Method:
Fill a chilled stainless steel or copper mule mug with ice cubes
Add 1.5 parts Absolut Vodka and 0.5 parts lime juice
Top up with ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wedge