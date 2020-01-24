Coffee Lovers? HERE's how iced coffee and cold brew are different from each other

We often love to have coffee and especially cold coffee. And when it comes to cold coffee, there are two coffees that are known to all- iced coffee and cold brew

Coffee is one of the most popular drinks across the world and we can't argue about that. Be it espresso, flat white, latte or cappuccino, coffee is something that's preferred by almost everyone. More than hot coffee people love to sip on some cold coffee. It's not only tasty but is refreshing at the same time. And a chilled glass of coffee provides a swift dose of energy. And we love to visit new cafes and coffee houses to try a different type of coffee. But sometimes we end up getting confused since we don't quite understand the fancy names of the coffee.

However, we keep aside the fancy names, two coffees are insanely popular and readily available, and they are iced coffee and cold brew. Iced coffee and cold brew are two common coffee variants, and while one may be mistaken for the other, they are quite different. Here is how.

Here's how cold brew and iced coffee are different from each other

Preparation:

When it comes to preparation, it's simple to prepare an iced coffee. It's some cooled down coffee that is poured over rocks of ice. Whereas when it comes to cold brew, it's a bit difficult in comparison to iced coffee. It is created by steeping ground coffee in room temperature water for up to 12 hours and then filtering the grounds. Rather than heat, cold brew uses the time to extract the coffee's sugar, caffeine and oils.

Flavour:

When it comes to flavour, sometimes iced coffee is brewed hot, and hence it has the coffee's natural flavour present in it. It makes iced coffee taste more bitter than cold brew. Cold-brew has a creamier, richer and less bitter flavour. Iced coffee is best for those who love strong coffee, while the cold brew is best for those who want to enjoy some coffee.

Benefits:

When it comes to caffeine content, iced coffee has less caffeine in comparison to cold-brew, so it's good for people who are cutting down on their caffeine content. Cold-brew is easier to digest than iced coffee. Most importantly, both the drinks pack the same benefits that all coffee drinks do, reducing the risk of diabetes, heart disease and gout.

Which is better:

If you love coffee, you naturally will love both the drinks. But if you want some strong coffee then you should choose iced coffee or else both are equally capable of satiating your caffeine cravings.