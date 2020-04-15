Let's Celebrate! Today is Mushroom Day, or Day of the Mushroom. This is a special day to enjoy and appreciate the culinary value of 'Shrooms. Mushrooms first entered the culinary scene in the 19th century, when French chefs first began using them. Since then, the popularity of mushrooms has bloomed around the world. Mushrooms is a fungus. It grows in a dark and damp area.

There are over 14,000 varieties. No matter how much you love them, don't go out into the woods to harvest mushrooms yourself. You really have to know your mushrooms, as many varieties are from mildly to highly poisonous. One thing we know for certain, recipes abound for mushroom lovers. Find a mushroom recipe, and have a very happy Day of the Mushroom!

