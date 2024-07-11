Easy Recipes for Mouthwatering Monsoon Munchies

Monsoon season, with its cool breezes and rhythmic rain, calls for cozy moments and comforting food. Nothing complements this weather better than a steaming cup of chai paired with mouthwatering munchies. The aroma of freshly brewed tea mingling with the scents of fried and grilled snacks creates an inviting atmosphere. Traditional favourites like onion pakoras, with their crispy exterior and tender interior, offer a perfect balance of flavours. Similarly, aloo samosas, with their spicy potato filling encased in a golden, crunchy pastry, are irresistible. Each bite of these treats not only satisfies hunger but also warms the soul, making them ideal companions for rainy days.



Exploring monsoon munchies goes beyond the usual fried delights. Paneer tikka, with its succulent, marinated cubes of paneer grilled to perfection, brings a smoky flavour that pairs wonderfully with the spiciness of chai. Enjoying these snacks, whether savoury fritters or spicy samosas, transforms a simple rainy afternoon into a delightful culinary experience, making the monsoon season even more enjoyable.

Monsoon season is the perfect time to indulge in some delicious, warm, and comforting snacks paired with a steaming cup of chai. Here are seven easy recipes to satisfy your cravings

1. Onion Pakoras (Kanda Bhaji)

Ingredients

• 2 large onions, thinly sliced

• 1 cup gram flour (besan)

• 1 tsp red chili powder

• 1 tsp cumin seeds

• A pinch of asafoetida

• Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Instructions

• Mix the sliced onions with gram flour, red chili powder, cumin seeds, asafoetida, and salt.

• Add a little water to form a thick batter.

• Heat oil in a deep pan.

• Drop spoonfuls of the batter into the hot oil and fry until golden brown.

• Drain on paper towels and serve hot with chutney and chai.

2. Aloo Samosas

Ingredients

• 2 cups boiled and mashed potatoes

• 1 cup peas (optional)

• 1 tsp cumin seeds

• 1 tsp coriander powder

• 1 tsp garam masala

• 1 tsp red chili powder

• Salt to taste

Ready-made samosa pastry or dough

Oil for frying

Instructions

• In a pan, heat some oil and add cumin seeds.

• Add mashed potatoes, peas, coriander powder, garam masala, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well.

• Let the mixture cool.

• Fill the samosa pastry with the potato mixture and seal the edges.

• Fry the samosas in hot oil until golden brown.

• Serve with mint chutney and a cup of chai.

3. Corn Fritters (Bhutte Ke Pakore)

Ingredients

• 1 cup corn kernels

• 12 cup gram flour (besan)

• 1 small onion, finely chopped

• 1 tsp cumin seeds

• 1 tsp red chili powder

• 12 tsp turmeric powder

• Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Instructions

• Mix corn kernels, gram flour, chopped onion, cumin seeds, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt in a bowl.

• Add a little water to form a thick batter.

• Heat oil in a pan.

• Drop spoonful’s of the batter into the hot oil and fry until golden brown.

• Serve hot with tomato ketchup or chutney and chai.

4. Paneer Tikka

Ingredients

• 250g paneer, cut into cubes

• 12 cup yogurt

• 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

• 1 tsp red chili powder

• 1 tsp turmeric powder

• 1 tsp garam masala

• 1 tsp chaat masala

• Salt to taste

Skewers

Instructions

• In a bowl, mix yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, chaat masala, and salt.

• Add paneer cubes to the mixture and marinate for at least 30 minutes.

• Preheat the grill or oven.

• Thread the marinated paneer onto skewers.

• Grill or bake the paneer until golden brown.

• Serve hot with green chutney and chai.

5. Bread Pakoras

Ingredients

• 4 slices of bread, cut into halves

• 1 cup gram flour (besan)

• 1 tsp red chili powder

• 1 tsp turmeric powder

• Salt to taste

• Water

• Oil for frying

Instructions

• Mix gram flour, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt in a bowl.

• Add water to form a smooth batter.

• Dip each bread slice into the batter, coating it evenly.

• Heat oil in a pan.

• Fry the coated bread slices until golden brown.

• Serve hot with ketchup and chai.

6. MethiThepla

Ingredients

• 1 cup whole wheat flour

• 12 cup fresh fenugreek leaves (methi), finely chopped

• 1 tsp red chili powder

• 1 tsp turmeric powder

• 1 tsp carom seeds (ajwain)

• Salt to taste

• Water

• Oil for cooking

Instructions

• Mix whole wheat flour, fenugreek leaves, red chili powder, turmeric powder, carom seeds, and salt in a bowl.

• Add water to form a soft dough.

• Divide the dough into small balls.

• Roll each ball into a thin circle.

• Heat a tawa or skillet and cook each thepla with a little oil until golden brown on both sides.

• Serve hot with yogurt or pickle and chai.

7. Moong Dal Chilla

Ingredients

• 1 cup moong dal (split green gram), soaked and ground into a smooth batter

• 1 small onion, finely chopped

• 1 small tomato, finely chopped

• 1 green chili, finely chopped

• Salt to taste

• Oil for cooking

Instructions

• Mix the ground moong dal batter with chopped onion, tomato, green chili, and salt.

• Heat a non-stick pan and drizzle a little oil.

• Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it into a thin circle.

• Cook on both sides until golden brown.

• Serve hot with green chutney and chai.

• Enjoy these delicious monsoon munchies with a steaming cup of chai and let the rain enhance your culinary experience!