Enjoy your yummy cookie day

World Cookie Day is celebrated every year on August 4th and this year we celebrate it… by eating cookies! Biting into a chocolate chip cookie can take us back to the happy days of our childhood, when the days were long and the milk was cold.

We've tried the warm and gooey chocolate chip cookies fresh out of the oven or fresh and chewy from the grocery store. But no matter what form your favourite chocolate chip cookie takes, there's no denying that this triple C confection has a very special place in our hearts.

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is a wonderful occasion to celebrate the classic and beloved chocolate chip cookie! Below are two delicious chocolate chip cookie recipes for you to enjoy on this special day:

1. Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies:

Ingredients:

• 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

• 3/4 cup granulated sugar

• 3/4 cup packed brown sugar

• 2 large eggs

• 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

• 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large mixing bowl, cream together the softened butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until light and fluffy.

3. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the vanilla extract.

4. In a separate bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, baking soda, and salt. Gradually add this dry mixture to the wet ingredients, mixing until just combined.

5. Fold in the semisweet chocolate chips until evenly distributed throughout the cookie dough.

6. Using a spoon or cookie scoop, drop rounded tablespoons of dough onto the prepared baking sheet, leaving some space between each cookie.

7. Bake for 9 to 11 minutes or until the edges are lightly golden. The centers should still be slightly soft.

8. Remove from the oven and allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Enjoy your classic chocolate chip cookies with a glass of cold milk!

2. Chewy Double Chocolate Chip Cookies:

Ingredients:

• 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

• 1 1/4 cups granulated sugar

• 2 large eggs

• 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

• 2 cups all-purpose flour

• 2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large mixing bowl, cream together the softened butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy.

3. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the vanilla extract.

4. In a separate bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt. Gradually add this dry mixture to the wet ingredients, mixing until just combined.

5. Fold in the semisweet chocolate chips until they are evenly distributed throughout the cookie dough.

6. Using a spoon or cookie scoop, drop rounded tablespoons of dough onto the prepared baking sheet, leaving some space between each cookie.

7. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until the edges are set but the centers are still slightly soft.

8. Remove from the oven and let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for a couple of minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

These chewy double chocolate chip cookies are sure to satisfy any chocolate lover's cravings!

Enjoy your National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day celebrations with these delightful cookie recipes!