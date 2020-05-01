Healthy And Tasty Cauliflower Rice For Your Afternoon Meals

Cauliflower Rice… Yes, you heard it right! We have seen many rice recipes till now but this one is different! There will no cooked rice added to it. Instead, cauliflower pieces will be shredded into small rice grains texture and will be cooked with all the needed masala's.

Believe us it gives you the awesome taste and makes you taste something unique with the spicy pav bhaji flavor… So, this recipe is all for the food lovers who always want to taste something unique and create wonders in the kitchen.

We Hans India have jotted down the complete recipe for our readers… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

• 500g sliced and shredded Cauliflower pieces

• 2 tbsp of oil

• 1 tsp cumin seeds

• ½ cup chopped onions

• 2 tsp chopped garlic

• ½ cup sliced and boiled carrot

• ½ cup boiled green peas

• 1 tsp chilli powder

• ½ tsp turmeric powder

• ½ tsp cumin powder

• 2 tbsp pav bhaji masala

• Salt as needed

• 2 tbsp chopped coriander

• Fried onions for garnishing

Process

• The process is very simple… First, you need to slice the cauliflower into pieces and then shred them into small pieces like rice grains using a blender.

• Then take a pan and add oil… First, goes cumin seeds, garlic and saute them well.

• Next, add chopped onions… Saute them until they turn golden brown. Then goes carrot, green peas… Mix them well and leave for 2 minutes until carrot pieces turn softened.

• Next, add the powders… Chilli powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder and pav bhaji masala… Mix these masalas well and then add the chopped and shredded cauliflower to it. Wait for 2-3 minutes and allow the concoction to cook well.

• Next, add the salt as needed and mix well… Finally, add the fried onions for garnishing and spoon it out!!!

• The tasty and healthy Cauliflower Burji/Rice is ready to serve hot…

This recipe is something different and adds a unique taste to your lunch… Try it and have fun!!!