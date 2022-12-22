Home Made Grape Wine: Christmas Cheer

Homemade Grape wine is a non-alcoholic beverage, which Is healthy when consumed moderately. Most Christian household tend to prepare wine every year, during Christmas. Grape wine taste best when it is chilled and served along with plum cake. As the grape wine, is sweeter when compared to the store brought, hence most of the people tend to enjoy homemade wine.



Ingredients needed to prepare Grape Wine

Black Grapes and Sugar: One Kilo Each

Yeast: Two Tsp for fermentation

Cinnamon Stick: One

Cloves: Four

Sambha Wheat: 50 Grams

Water: 250 ml

Cooking instruction

Clean and dry the ceramic Jar. Boil water and allow it cool, Wash grapes and remove seeds and set aside. Dissolve yeast in the warm water and leave it for about 15 minutes. Crush the Grapes with your hands and place them with the skin in the dry jar. Add Sugar and Yeast, then you must add cinnamon and cloves for aroma and flavor to the wine. Mix all the ingredients after adding some water.

You must keep the jar tightly closed for about 45 days, stir the mixture once a week using the wooden spoon but leave it untouched for the last 15 days, so that sediments settle down a clear liquid can be obtained. After 45 days, you must strain the liquid using a clean cotton cloth. Store wine in a clean dry glass bottle.

Glass Jars can be used instead of Ceramic, Gooseberry and rose petals can be substituted for grapes following the same procedure.