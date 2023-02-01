How To Make Shahi Matar Makhana Curry

Shahi Matar Makhana is a rich and creamy Indian dish made with green peas and foxnuts in a creamy tomato and cashew-based sauce. Here is a simple recipe for Shahi Matar Makhana Curry:

Ingredients:

1 cup green peas

1 cup foxnuts (makhana)

2 medium-sized onions, chopped

2 medium-sized tomatoes, chopped

1 cup cashews, soaked in hot water for 30 minutes

2 green chili peppers, chopped

1 inch ginger, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons oil

Fresh coriander leaves for garnishing

Instructions:

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.

Add the onions and cook until they are soft and golden brown.

Add the ginger and garlic and cook for another minute.

Add the diced tomatoes and cook until they are soft and mushy.

Blend the soaked cashews with some water to make a smooth paste.

Add the spices (turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder) and the cashew paste to the pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes, until fragrant.

Add the green peas, makhana, and green chili peppers. Stir to combine.

Add salt to taste and enough water to cover the ingredients.

Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes, until the vegetables and makhana are tender.

Turn off the heat and sprinkle some fresh coriander leaves over the top.

Serve the Shahi Matar Makhana Curry with rice or bread of your choice.

This recipe serves 4-6 people. You can adjust the spice levels to suit your preferences. If you want a thicker sauce, you can add a little cream towards the end of cooking. Enjoy your delicious and creamy Shahi Matar Makhana Curry!