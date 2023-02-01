How to Prepare Murmura Poha for a Fast and Simple Wintertime Breakfast

Murmura Poha is a popular Indian snack made with flattened rice, spices, and peanuts. Here is a simple recipe for making Murmura Poha:

Ingredients:

1 cup Poha (flattened rice)

1 tablespoon oil

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon urad dal

1 teaspoon chana dal

1 green chili pepper, finely chopped

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon sugar

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons roasted peanuts

2 tablespoons fresh coriander leaves, chopped





Instructions:

Wash the poha in a strainer under running water until it becomes soft and fluffy.

Heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat.

Add the mustard seeds and let them crackle.

Add the cumin seeds, urad dal, chana dal, and green chili pepper. Cook until the dals turn golden brown.

Add the turmeric powder and red chili powder, stir for a few seconds.

Add the soaked and drained poha to the pan. Stir well to combine.

Add the sugar, salt, lemon juice, and roasted peanuts. Stir well to mix.

Cook for 2-3 minutes, until the poha is evenly coated with the spices.

Turn off the heat and sprinkle the fresh coriander leaves over the top.

Serve the Murmura Poha hot or warm, as a snack or breakfast dish.

This recipe serves 2-3 people. You can adjust the spice levels to suit your preferences. You can also add some chopped onions and veggies of your choice to make it more nutritious. Enjoy your tasty and crunchy Murmura Poha!