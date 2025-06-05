Indulge in Pistachio Magic: Recipes from Renowned Chefs

This summer, treat your taste buds to something truly special! On behalf of American Pistachio Growers, celebrity chefs Rakhee Vaswani and Meghna Kamdar present two refreshing desserts packed with creamy goodness and the rich flavor of pistachios. From the classic Pistachio Kulfi to the fruity Pista Mango Sabudana Kheer, these recipes bring together tradition and indulgence in every spoonful.

Pistachio Kulfi by Chef Rakhee Vaswani

Ingredients:

● Pistachio paste -2tbsp

● Full fat milk - 500ml

● Readymade Khoya - 60gms

● Fresh cream - 3 tbsp

● Condensed milk- 100 gms

Method:

● Heat the milk and fresh cream cook till it simmers

● Add khoya, condensed milk. Continue cooking till a nice thick consistency is achieved.

● Add Pista paste to the mixture and stir it well.

● Set for a couple of hours in desired moulds like paper cups and add a stick

● Freeze it then remove and Enjoy

Pista and Mango Sabudana Kheer by Chef Meghna Kamdar

Ingredients:

● Milk - 1 litre

● Cardamom Powder - 4-5 pinches

● Sabudana - ½ cup soaked (soaked for 4–5 hours)

● California Pistachio - ½ cup

● Mangoes - 2, chopped

Method:

● Take 1 litre of milk and bring it to boil

● Add cardamom powder and stir well.

● Once the milk comes to the boil, add soaked sabudana (soaked for 4-5 hours).

● Let sabudana cook in milk till it becomes transparent

● Lower the heat and add condensed milk as per your taste. Stir everything well

● And add 1/4 cup blanched California Pista (take pista, keep in warm water for 20-30 minutes & then gently remove the skin)

● Once the kheer comes to right consistency, turn off the heat and bring it to room temperature

● Then add 2 chopped mangoes, you may add mango pulp as well

● Keep kheer in fridge to chill

● Enjoy this kheer chilled with some more pista and mango garnishing