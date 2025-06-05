Live
- Tax reforms, pension schemes have benefited India’s middle class in last 11 years
- Maruti Suzuki dispatches record 5.2 lakh vehicles through Railways in FY25 as part of green drive
- Mahua Moitra Marries Ex-BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Private Germany Ceremony
- Indulge in Pistachio Magic: Recipes from Renowned Chefs
- 5 Eco-Friendly Beauty & Fashion Must-Haves for World Environment Day
- Shanaya Kapoor: ‘Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan’ has been an emotional journey for me
- NHRC takes cognizance of Bengaluru stampede incident, issues notices
- Alappuzha Gymkhana Now Streaming on This OTT Platform
- Pawan Kalyan Sets Ambitious Goal for Environmental Protection
- Bengaluru stampede: RCB, cricket association organised celebration, not govt, says K'taka HM
Indulge in Pistachio Magic: Recipes from Renowned Chefs
This summer, treat your taste buds to something truly special! On behalf of American Pistachio Growers, celebrity chefs Rakhee Vaswani and Meghna...
This summer, treat your taste buds to something truly special! On behalf of American Pistachio Growers, celebrity chefs Rakhee Vaswani and Meghna Kamdar present two refreshing desserts packed with creamy goodness and the rich flavor of pistachios. From the classic Pistachio Kulfi to the fruity Pista Mango Sabudana Kheer, these recipes bring together tradition and indulgence in every spoonful.
Pistachio Kulfi by Chef Rakhee Vaswani
Ingredients:
● Full fat milk - 500ml
● Readymade Khoya - 60gms
● Fresh cream - 3 tbsp
● Condensed milk- 100 gms
Method:
● Heat the milk and fresh cream cook till it simmers
● Add khoya, condensed milk. Continue cooking till a nice thick consistency is achieved.
● Add Pista paste to the mixture and stir it well.
● Set for a couple of hours in desired moulds like paper cups and add a stick
● Freeze it then remove and Enjoy
Pista and Mango Sabudana Kheer by Chef Meghna Kamdar
Ingredients:
● Milk - 1 litre
● Cardamom Powder - 4-5 pinches
● Sabudana - ½ cup soaked (soaked for 4–5 hours)
● California Pistachio - ½ cup
● Mangoes - 2, chopped
Method:
● Take 1 litre of milk and bring it to boil
● Add cardamom powder and stir well.
● Once the milk comes to the boil, add soaked sabudana (soaked for 4-5 hours).
● Let sabudana cook in milk till it becomes transparent
● Lower the heat and add condensed milk as per your taste. Stir everything well
● And add 1/4 cup blanched California Pista (take pista, keep in warm water for 20-30 minutes & then gently remove the skin)
● Once the kheer comes to right consistency, turn off the heat and bring it to room temperature
● Then add 2 chopped mangoes, you may add mango pulp as well
● Keep kheer in fridge to chill
● Enjoy this kheer chilled with some more pista and mango garnishing