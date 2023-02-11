Learn how to make Lemon Bars

Lemon bars, they have a wonderful tangy flavor and they are always a hit. When it comes to its color as well as shape, it is a nice addition to the platter of cookies.

The ingredients you require to prepare the lemon bars are

-one cup all purpose flour

-half cup, butter softened

-one fourth cup confectioner's sugar

For filling:

Two large eggs, room temperature

One cup sugar

Two tablespoons all purpose flour

Half teaspoon baking powder

Two tablespoon lemon juice

One teaspoon grated lemon zest

Additional confectioner's sugar

Direction

In a bowl, you should combine the flour, butter and confectioner's sugar pat into an ungreased 8-in. Square baking pan, Bake at 350 degrees for twenty minutes.

For filling, in a small bowl, beat eggs. Add the sugar, flour, baking powder, lemon juice and zest, beat until frothy. Pour over the crust. Bake for about 25 minutes longer or until light golden brown. Cool on a wire rack. Dust with confectioner's sugar, cut into bars.

Do lemon bars have to be refrigerated?

Since lemon bars are made with eggs and the filling is similar to a custard. You will need to keep the bars refrigerated. If you do not like them cold, bring them out of the refrigerator 30 minutes before serving.

How long can you keep lemon bars?

If you keep them covered as well as refrigerated, this lemon dessert would last nearing to 4 days.

Can you freeze lemon bars?

Yes, you can freeze lemon bars and have them ready to go for up to 6 months. Wrap them tightly in plastic wrap sealing out as much air as possible. For added protection, slide the wrapped bars into a freezer bag or air-tight container, to serve overnight in the refrigerator.

In order to get those picture-perfect clean edges, the first step is to line your baking pan with parchment paper of aluminium foil. This allows you lift out the entire pan easily and cleanly to make cutting simpler. The second is to allow the baked bars to cool fully before the making the first cut. If it is even a little warm, you run the risk of the filling spreading after it is cut. If you can refrigerate it before cutting you will get even cleaner neater cuts.