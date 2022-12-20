  • Menu
Learn how to make Rose Cookies

Rose cookies are sweet delicacy, usually prepared during Christmas.

Highlights

  • Christmas is season of joy and happiness, most people tend to make variety of snacks
  • Rose cookies is an popular snack prepared during christmas.
  • Rose cookies is an Anglo-Indian recipe.

Ingredients required

-Half kg Refined flour or maida

-250 gram-Rice flour (optional)

-one cup-coconut milk

-200-gram sugar

-Six eggs, beaten well

-half teaspoon salt

-one litre oil for frying

-one tsp Vanilla essence

-one tsp baking powder

Steps to be followed

First mix all the ingredients together to form a smooth slightly thick batter.

Heat oil in a deep pan and place the rose cookies mould into the oil to heat it

When the mould is hot enough dip it half way into the batter

Put it back immediately into the boiling oil

Shake the mould to separate the cookie from it

Heat the mould again and repeat the process

Fry rose cookies until brown

Repeat for the entire batter.

