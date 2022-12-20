Learn how to make Rose Cookies
Highlights
- Christmas is season of joy and happiness, most people tend to make variety of snacks
- Rose cookies is an popular snack prepared during christmas.
- Rose cookies is an Anglo-Indian recipe.
Ingredients required
-Half kg Refined flour or maida
-250 gram-Rice flour (optional)
-one cup-coconut milk
-200-gram sugar
-Six eggs, beaten well
-half teaspoon salt
-one litre oil for frying
-one tsp Vanilla essence
-one tsp baking powder
Steps to be followed
First mix all the ingredients together to form a smooth slightly thick batter.
Heat oil in a deep pan and place the rose cookies mould into the oil to heat it
When the mould is hot enough dip it half way into the batter
Put it back immediately into the boiling oil
Shake the mould to separate the cookie from it
Heat the mould again and repeat the process
Fry rose cookies until brown
Repeat for the entire batter.
